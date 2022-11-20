Mumbai, November 20: As the FIFA World Cup fever grips the world, reports suggest that Qatar has invited controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik to preach Islam. Reportedly, Naik has arrived in Qatar after being invited by the country. As per reports, Naik will be attending an Islamic lecture in Qatar.

Zakir Naik, who has been accused of money laundering and hate speech in India, fled the country back in 2016. He is being wanted by Indian agencies on charges including financing terror, hate speeches, and inciting communal disharmony among others. Zakir Naik in Trouble? Malaysia Govt Bars Controversial Islamic Preacher From Addressing Event After His 'Racist' Comments on Ethnic Minorities.

Naik To Give Religious Lectures Throughout the Tournament

Zakir Naik, a controversial Indian Islamic preacher who faces charges of money laundering and hate speech in India, arrived in #Qatar ahead of the World Cup where he will give religious lectures throughout the tournament, according to social media postshttps://t.co/IEGxlp9Bp9 — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) November 20, 2022

According to multiple reports, the Islamic scholar will be delivering religious lectures throughout the FIFA World Cup competition. Reports on social media and various news websites also said that Naik will be giving religious lectures throughout the tournament in Qatar.

After fleeing the country, Naik relocated to Malaysia. A Twitter user identified as Hassan Sajwani said, "Zakir Naik, a controversial Indian Islamic preacher who faces charges of money laundering and hate speech in India, arrived in #Qatar ahead of the World Cup where he will give religious lectures throughout the tournament, according to social media posts." Zakir Naik-Led IRF’s Employee Arshi Qureshi, Accused of Getting Youth To Join ISIS, Acquitted by NIA Court.

Zakir Naik Invited by Qatar

Dr. #ZakirNaik who’s invited by #Qatar 🇶🇦 for #FIFAWorldCup, supports “Suîcide Operations” (especially against #Jews). He quotes the banned #MuslimBrotherhood preacher Salman Audah—as “one of the great scholars of Islam” who permitted the attacks. pic.twitter.com/aSlu9STW6A — Zahack Tanvir (@zahacktanvir) November 19, 2022

Multiple verified twitter handles said that Naik will deliver sermons to spread the message of Islam during the FIFA World Cup 2022. In March this year, Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) was banned and declared an unlawful association by the Home Ministry.

Back then, the MHA had said that Naik praises known terrorists and also advocates that every Muslim should be a terrorist, thereby terming his speeches objectionable.

