Ananya Panday on Friday questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over some suspicious financial transactions and also in connection with WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan.

Questioning of actor Ananya Panday being done over some suspicious financial transactions and also in connection with WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan. The actor was questioned regarding this yesterday: Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

