The opposition MPs paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi inside the Parliament premises on Wednesday, remembering the 1942 Quit India Movement. On August 8, 1942, the AICC convention in Mumbai supported the Quit India Movement. The Bharat Chhodo Andolan, often known as the Quit India Movement, officially began on this date. As a result, Quit India Movement Day is honoured annually on August 8. It is significant to remember that Mahatma Gandhi chose to start the movement at the conference's Bombay Session while serving as the chairman of the All India Congress Committee. Quit India Movement Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Freedom Fighters, Attacks Opposition Over Corruption, Appeasement and Dynastic Politics.

Opposition MPs Pay Floral Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Premises

#WATCH | Delhi | Opposition MPs pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, on the Parliament premises, remembering the 1942 Quit India Movement. pic.twitter.com/zNxbJtZLht — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)