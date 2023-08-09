On Quit India Movement Day 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid solemn tributes to the valiant freedom fighters who contributed to India's liberation from colonial rule under Mahatma Gandhi's guidance. In a tweet, PM Modi commemorated their sacrifice while taking a firm stance against corruption, dynastic politics, and appeasement. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad echoed the sentiment, asserting that these detrimental elements must "quit India" to preserve the nation's democratic fabric. The Prime Minister's message reflects a renewed call for a corruption-free, inclusive, and transparent political landscape. PM Narendra Modi Describes INDIA as ‘Ghamandia’, Says Opposition Brought No-Confidence Motion To Test Confidence of Their Own Allies.

PM Modi Targets Corruption, Dynastic Politics, and Appeasement

Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule. Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India. pic.twitter.com/w6acXBoNq1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2023

#WATCH | BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on PM Modi's tweet on 'Quit India' says, "...Rampant family rule in politics quit India, stinking corruption quit India, appeasement politics quit India. If the democratic fabric of the country is to be safeguarded these ills- family rule, and… pic.twitter.com/5v6bnc8MLv — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

