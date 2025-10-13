Today, October 13, US President Donald Trump delivered remarks to The Knesset in Israel's Jerusalem after the Gaza deal. Addressing the members of the Knesset, Donald Trump said that after two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages were returning to the embrace of their families. "We have settled 8 wars in 8 months, including this one", he added. However, during his address in Israeli Parliament, Donald Trump had to halt his speech as a Knesset member protested during his speech. Soon after, the Knesset member was expelled immediately for disrupting the US President's address to the Israeli parliament. Videos surfaced online show the protesting Knesset member being dragged out by security officials. Donald Trump Receives Standing Ovation in Israeli Knesset After Gaza Deal; Israel To Nominate Him for Nobel Peace Prize 2026 (Watch Video).

Knesset Member Expelled for Disrupting Donald Trump's Speech

VIDEO | Jerusalem: A Knesset member was expelled immediately from the hall after disrupting US President Donald Trump’s address to the Israeli parliament. “That was very efficient,” says Trump.#GazaPeacePlan #IsraelHamas #DonaldTrump (Source: Third party) (Full video… pic.twitter.com/f6WBCezLGe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 13, 2025

Knesset Member Being Dragged Out by Security for Disrupting Donald Trump's Speech

BREAKING: Watch as a protester charges towards Donald Trump during his speech at the Knesset before being bundled out by security pic.twitter.com/u5e5r6LP3u — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 13, 2025

