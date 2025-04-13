A heartbreaking video from Raebareli’s Unchahar area has gone viral, showing a minor boy pulling a cart carrying a seriously ill patient to a Community Health Center (CHC). The incident, captured near the CHC, highlights the lack of accessible emergency transport in the region. The boy is seen struggling to pull the cart as a woman, presumably a relative, follows closely behind. The video surfaced on April 12 and quickly sparked outrage on social media. Raebareli: Electric Department SDO Indu Shekhar Forces Contract Worker To Hold Ears, Do Sit-Ups Inside Office, Video Goes Viral.

Video Shows Boy Pulling Sick Man on Cart to CHC in Raebareli

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)