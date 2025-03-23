A video showing SDO Indu Shekhar of the Raebareli Electricity Department going viral, in which he forces a contract worker to do sit-ups in his office while holding his ears. The incident reportedly occurred after the SDO visited an area and found everything in order, suspecting that the worker, Suraj Bhan, had informed consumers, leading to the issue being resolved. Angered by this, SDO Shekhar punished the worker. Following the video's circulation, the Superintendent Engineer Rural has initiated an investigation, assigning the Executive Engineer to probe the matter. Uttar Pradesh: Cop Caught Taking Bribe To Alter Case Charges in Hamirpur, Video Goes Viral.

SDO Indu Shekhar Forces Contract Worker To Hold Ears, Do Sit-Ups Inside Office

