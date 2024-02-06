A video shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the party’s IT cell head, Amit Malviya, has sparked controversy. The video allegedly shows Rahul Gandhi, serving biscuits from a dog’s plate to a Congress leader during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. The video has since gone viral on social media. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Malviya criticized Gandhi’s actions, drawing a parallel with a recent statement by Congress President Kharge, who compared the party’s booth agents to dogs. Malviya wrote, “If the president and crown prince of a party treat its party workers like dogs, then it is natural for such a party to disappear.” The controversy deepened when an X user, Pallavi CT, claimed that Rahul Gandhi disrespected incumbent Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by forcing him to eat biscuits from the same plate as his dog. In response to this claim, CM Sarma stated that he was the only Congress leader who refused to eat the biscuits. He said, “Pallavi ji, not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit. I am a proud Assamese and Indian. I refused to eat and resign from the Congress.” Rahul Gandhi ‘Biggest Star Campaigner’ for BJP, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Offering Biscuit to Congress Worker Video

अभी कुछ दिन पहले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष खड़गे जी ने पार्टी के बूथ एजेंटों की तुलना कुत्तों से की और यहाँ राहुल गांधी अपनी यात्रा में एक कुत्ते को बिस्किट खिला रहे हैं और जब कुत्ते ने नहीं खाया तो वही बिस्किट उन्होंने अपने कार्यकर्ता को दे दिया। जिस पार्टी का अध्यक्ष और युवराज अपने… pic.twitter.com/70Mn2TEHrx — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 5, 2024

Himanta Biswa Sarma Reacts

Pallavi ji, not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit. I am a proud Assamese and Indian . I refused to eat and resign from the Congress. https://t.co/ywumO3iuBr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 5, 2024

