Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid homage to renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg at his samadhi in Kamrup district, Assam. Garg, 52, tragically passed away while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. His mortal remains were cremated with full state honours on September 23 near Guwahati. Gandhi, on a visit to Assam, called Garg a “voice of the people” and lauded his contributions to culture and society. The Assam government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the circumstances surrounding his untimely death. Zubeen Garg Dies: Congress Expresses Grief Over Passing of Assamese Singer, Says ‘Deeply Saddened by the Untimely Demise’.

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg

#WATCH | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to singer Zubeen Garg at his samadhi in Kamrup district of Assam. pic.twitter.com/p7rx8wNMGx — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2025

