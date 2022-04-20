Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today shared a picture of the constitution of india on his twitter handle. Mr Gandhi through his tweet asked the BJP to bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead of targeting the poor and the minorities. The Congress leader said on Twitter that "not only houses are being demolished by bulldozers, our Constitution is being demolished".

See Tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

This is a demolition of India’s constitutional values. This is state-sponsored targeting of poor & minorities. BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead. pic.twitter.com/ucSJK9OD9g — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2022

