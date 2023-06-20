Rahul Shivshankar, the chief editor of Times Now has reportedly quit the channel. Shivshankar’s departure was confirmed by a senior member of the channel’s management. While Rahul Shivshankar has officially left the channel, the reason behind his move is not clear yet. Notably, Shivshankar’s Twitter bio now reads, "Editor-in-chief Times Now, 2016 to 2023". Sarah Jacob Quits NDTV: Senior Journalist and ‘We the People’ Host Resigns From News Channel After 20-Year Stint.

Rahul Shivshankar Quits Times Now

Times Now chief editor Rahul Shivshankar has quit the channel. A senior member of the channel’s management confirmed the news of Shivshankar’s departure to Newslaundry.https://t.co/CpmG7SE7nU pic.twitter.com/EmYDGJ7xsg — newslaundry (@newslaundry) June 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)