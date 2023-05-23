Sarah Jacob resigned from NDTV on Monday after a 20-year stint at the news channel. A prominent journalist and senior editor, Jacob was known for hosting the popular talk show "We The People". Sarah tendered her resignation just one day after NDTV aired a segment that applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "attitude towards women." She took to Twitter to share the news. "Signing off," Jacob tweeted along with a note. Nidhi Razdan Resigns From NDTV After Working for Over 22 Years.

Sarah Jacob Quits NDTV:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)