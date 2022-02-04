Rajasthan government on Friday lifted the night curfew across the state. The order will take effect from February 5. According to the new order, a maximum of 250 people (excluding the Music band) are allowed at wedding ceremonies. Religious places are also allowed to open for devotees.

Check Tweet:

Rajasthan govt lifts the night curfew across the state with effect from 5th February. A maximum of 250 people allowed at wedding ceremonies (excluding the band). Religious places allowed to open for devotees. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ENhPkmHClO — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)