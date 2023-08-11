In a shocking incident that took place in Rajasthan, a body of a minor girl was reportedly found in a well near her house in Sawai Madhopur. Speaking about the incident, Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal said, "You know that crime is taking place across India. But there is atrocity on Dalits in Uttar Pradesh and no action takes place there. Those who speak up are sent behind bars." Govind Ram Meghwal also said that in CM Ashok Gehlot's state, culprits will not be spared under any circumstance. "However big of a personality they might be," he added. Earlier, the police registered a complaint on August 9 after a man alleged that his minor daughter was kidnapped. Cops also arrested a teacher from the school on the father's suspicion. Rajasthan Shocker: Restaurant Cook Beaten to Death by Drunk Men in Jaisalmer Over Taste of Food.

'Culprits Will Not Be Spared Under Any Circumstance'

#WATCH | On the body of a minor girl found in a well near her house in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal says, "You know that crime is taking place across India. But there is atrocity on Dalits in Uttar Pradesh and no action takes place there. Those who speak… https://t.co/4gCUKcSU9k pic.twitter.com/Y841GnfyHt — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 11, 2023

