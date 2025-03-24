Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has officially announced Rajeev Chandrasekhar as the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala. The decision was made unanimously, marking a significant leadership shift for the party in the state. Chandrasekhar, a prominent BJP leader and Union Minister of State is expected to steer the party’s strategies in Kerala ahead of crucial elections. Kerala: Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Files Nomination for State BJP Chief (Watch Video).

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Unanimously Elected As BJP Kerala President

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi officially announces the name of Rajeev Chandrasekhar as the BJP president of Kerala. He has been elected unanimously. — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2025

