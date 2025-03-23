Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 23 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar filed his nomination for Kerala BJP chief in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The central leadership of the BJP proposed the name of former MP and Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar as the next president of the party's Kerala unit. The core committee meeting, chaired by BJP central observer Pralhad Joshi, finalised the decision.

Also Read | Chhatarpur Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh; Family Alleges Caste-Based Insult and Physical Assault; Probe Reveals Different Perspective.

With the central leadership's strong backing for Chandrasekhar, a contest for the post has been ruled out. He submitted his nomination at the BJP state committee office on Sunday. The nomination process and scrutiny ended today. The official announcement of the new BJP Kerala president will be made after the state council meeting on Monday.

The election notification was issued on Saturday by the party's state returning officer, Narayanan Namboodiri.

Also Read | RSS Wades Into Aurangzeb Tomb Controversy, Says 'Mughal Ruler Doesn't Fit Indian Ethos, Distorted Narrative Has To Be Fought'.

BJP leader V Muraleedharan said, "We had a meeting of the core group this morning in which the views of the central party were put forward. After that, the core group unanimously decided that Rajeev Chandrasekhar should be the next (Kerala BJP) President. Tomorrow morning, in the state council meeting and the delegate session, the RO for the state president election, Pralhad Joshi, will announce the name of the elected person. In the coming elections, under Rajeev Chandrasekhar's leadership, the Kerala BJP will ensure that the BJP wins more seats in the local bodies and makes a significant presence in the Kerala assembly."

The appointment of Chandrasekhar as BJP's Kerala president is seen as a strategic move by the party, aiming to build on the momentum gained in the state.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi said, "This is the most apt decision we could have reached with the instruction of our central leaders, mainly the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister, and the National President. Under Rajeev Chandrasekhar's leadership, the party will reach the next level of performance, for which all of us are getting more equipped to support him."

BJP's decision to field Rajeev Chandrasekhar against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Thiruvananthapuram nearly paid off, as Chandrasekhar put up a strong fight. Though he lost the election by a narrow margin of 16,077 votes, he significantly improved the party's vote share in the constituency, securing 35.52 per cent--better than veteran leader O Rajagopal's 32.32 percent in a previous election. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)