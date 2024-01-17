Only with four days to go for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the city of Ayodhya city has been buzzing with excitement and spiritual fervour. Amid all these Uttar Pradesh government has heightened security in the city to prevent any untoward incident. Giving details about the safety arrangements, Ayodhya SSP Raj Kumar Nayyar said the law enforcement have prepared a comprehensive security arrangement for the upcoming event. "Additional police force, multiple units of paramilitary forces and PAC have been prepared to provide security to guests", Nayyar added. Post January 22 vehicles with passes will only be allowed inside Ayodhya, said the SSP. He reiterated that Ram Mandir will open for the public on January 23. Ram Temple Opening Date: General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai Says, 'Ram Mandir To Open for Public Darshan on January 23' (Watch Video).

Ayodhya SSP on Security Arrangements:

VIDEO | "We have prepared a comprehensive security arrangement for the upcoming event (Pran Pratishtha), for which we have additional police force, and several companies of paramilitary forces and PAC," says Ayodhya SSP Raj Kumar Nayyar. pic.twitter.com/BmbYeiZ9Oj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2024

