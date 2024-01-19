A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows a scuba diver raising a saffron flag under seawater in Gujarat. The 50-second video clip shared by news agency PTI shows a scuba diver raising a saffron flag with Lord Hanuman's image under seawater at the Shivrajpur Beach in Gujarat. The video of the scuba diver raising the saffron flag comes ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration to be held on January 22. Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: 56 Bhog Prasad Reaches Ayodhya, To Be Offered to Ram Lalla ‘First’ After Pran Pratishtha (Watch Video).

Scuba Diver Raises Saffron Flag Under Seawater

VIDEO | A scuba diver raises saffron flag with Lord Hanuman's image under seawater at the Shivrajpur Beach in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/h88z5PC3jX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 19, 2024

