An objectionable MMS video of Haryana Sonipat MP Ramesh Kaushik is allegedly going viral on social media. The video which has gone viral on the internet allegedly shows BJP leader and Sonipat MP Ramesh Kaushik in an objectionable position with a woman. The alleged video comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. While the objectionable video is doing the rounds of social media, Ramesh Kaushik has called the incident a political conspiracy to tarnish his image. Calling the alleged video fake, the Sonipat MP said that he had nothing to do with it. SAD Submits Punjab Minister's 'Objectionable Video' to Governor, Seeks Probe.

BJP Leader's Video Goes Viral

