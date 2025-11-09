A shocking incident from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, surfaced after a video showed a woman slapping a drunk auto-rickshaw driver who allegedly misbehaved with her. The woman, reportedly returning home after buying medicine, confronted the driver when he acted inappropriately, leading to a heated exchange. As she cried for help, locals intervened and assaulted the inebriated driver before police arrived. The video of the confrontation quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. Police confirmed that preventive action was taken against the rickshaw driver based on the woman’s complaint. Authorities also stated that efforts are underway to identify those who assaulted the driver and take appropriate legal action. Rampur Shocker: Married Woman Weds Her Own Nephew at Police Station After Accusing Him of Rape in UP, Husband Left Stunned as 3-Year Affair Exposed (Watch Video).

Police Act After Woman Slaps Drunk Rickshaw Driver for Misbehaving in Rampur

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Rampur Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

