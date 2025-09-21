A shocking incident from Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh, has left villagers and authorities stunned. A married woman tied the knot with her nephew inside the Patwai police station in Shahabad Tehsil. The twist came after she accused the young man of raping her but later forced him into marriage. Her husband, Noorpal, revealed that his wife and nephew had been secretly involved for nearly three years. He remained unaware until neighbours informed him, claiming the nephew would sneak into the house when he was away at work. When confronted, the woman demanded Noorpal end their relationship and allow her to live with the nephew. She later filed a police case, threatening jail if he refused marriage. At the police station, she garlanded the nephew and had him apply sindhoor, making him her husband without divorcing Noorpal. Shocked by the developments, Noorpal said he no longer wished to be dragged into the matter and only wanted a peaceful life. From Aunt to Bride: Bihar Woman Elopes With Nephew, Marries Him in Temple After Dumping Husband and Daughter; Video Goes Viral.

Married Woman in Rampur Weds Her Own Nephew at Police Station

रामपुर में एक भतीजे को अपनी चाची से इश्क हो गया। स्नेहिल रिश्ते जिस्मानी संबधों में बदल गये. एक दिन आशिक भतीजा बेवफा हुआ तो चाची ने रेप का केस दर्ज करा दिया बाद में उसी भतीजे को थाने में वरमाला पहना दी। वहीं, महिला के पति का कहना है कि जब भी वह घर से बाहर जाता भतीजा दीवार फांद… pic.twitter.com/RbTZw6Fgwq — Shantanu Tripathi (@Shantanu_media) September 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Shantanu Tripathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

