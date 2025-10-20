In a shocking incident in Ranchi, a restaurant owner was shot dead by an angry customer over a food order mix-up. Vijay Nag, 50, reportedly served chicken biryani instead of the vegetarian version ordered by the customer, who later called Nag to argue. Matters escalated when the customer returned to the restaurant, where Nag was having dinner, with three associates to the restaurant around 11:30 PM on Saturday, October 18. During a heated altercation, the assailant allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Nag in the chest before fleeing the scene. Vijay was rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) but was declared dead on arrival. Police have launched a probe and are reviewing CCTV footage to apprehend the suspects. Ranchi Shocker: Woman Attacked With Petrol at Her Residence in Jharkhand's Tendartola Village Ahead of Wedding, Suffers Injuries to Eyes.

Ranchi Restaurant Owner Shot Dead For Serving Chicken Biryani Instead of Veg

Restaurant owner in Ranchi was shot dead by a customer who was served non-vegetarian Biryani inside of vegetarian one that he had purportedly ordered. pic.twitter.com/otXUVmLmEM — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

