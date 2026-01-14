A government medical college in Gonda district is facing intense backlash after a disturbing video from its orthopaedics ward went viral on social media. The clip shows rats roaming freely near patients’ beds and even close to the oxygen pipeline, raising serious hygiene and safety concerns. Shared widely on X, the video appears to have been recorded by a patient, with other patients visible as rodents scurry around openly. Following the uproar, Priyanka Niranjan, District Magistrate of Gonda, took immediate cognisance, reprimanded the college principal Dhananjay Shrikant Kotastane, and ordered urgent corrective steps. The hospital administration has since carried out pest control across affected wards. Lift Horror Inside UP’s Biggest Govt Hospital: People Trapped in KGMU Lift Try Calling Incharge, But Only 9 Digits of His Number Listed; Video Surfaces.

Viral Video Exposes Shocking Conditions at UP Medical College

गोंडा के मेडिकल कॉलेज के आर्थो वार्ड में डाक्टर भले ही देरी से आ रहे हो लेकिन चूहे जल्दी और आराम से दौड़ लगा रहे, ऑक्सीजन पाइप से मरीज के बैड तक आनंद में है। वीडियो वायरल हुई तो डीएम ने मेडिकल प्रशासन को दवा छिड़काव के आदेश दिए है, चूहे मरीजों का खाना खाकर खराब कर दे रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/qctpGk3noz — Harish Sharma (@Sharma39Harish) January 14, 2026

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