Inside the lift of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow — Uttar Pradesh’s largest government-run hospital — a shocking lapse came to light. When the lift got stuck, trapped individuals tried calling the incharge for help, only to discover that the mobile number displayed had just 9 digits instead of 10. With no emergency response and no proper contact, panic spread among those inside. The video of the incident is now going viral, raising serious questions about hospital safety and negligence. Lucknow: Delivery Boy Repeatedly Punched, Thrown Out for Refusing To Carry Parcel to 1st Floor in Sainik Nagar; UP Police Assure Action Once Complaint Lodged (Video).

Lift Horror in KGMU

Inside the lift of King Gorge's Medical University, UP's biggest government-run university hospital. Stuck people tried calling the 9-digit mobile number of the incharge. pic.twitter.com/IdHs8i9Xlc — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 7, 2025

