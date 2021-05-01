Reliance Supplied Over 15,000 MT of Medical Oxygen Free of Cost in April 2021, Helped 15 Lakh Patients, Says Company

Chairman Mukesh Amvbani personally supervising scale-up of production and transportation at Jamnagar. In April 2021, Reliance supplied over 15,000 MT of Medical Grade Liquid Oxygen free of cost - helping nearly 15 lakh patients: Reliance Industries Limited — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)