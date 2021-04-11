Pune To Set Up Control Room For Managing Remdesivir Injections' Supply:

Maharashtra: Pune District Collector has passed an order to set up a control room to manage the supply of Remdesivir injection in the district. People in need of Remdesivir injection can call on 020-26123371 or toll-free number 1077. The control room to remain active till 31 May — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

