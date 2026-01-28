An aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was involved in a crash-landing this morning, January 28, at Baramati airport in Maharashtra's Pune district. Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft met with an accident during its landing attempt, with visual evidence from the site showing fire and smoke. Local emergency services and senior security officials were immediately deployed to the scene to initiate rescue operations. According to the news agency IANS, it is reported that Maharashtra Minister Ajit Pawar was on board the aircraft. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Meanwhile, rescue operations are currently underway at the crash site.

Ajit Pawar's Plane Crashes in Maharashtra's Baramati

Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Lands In Maharashtra's Baramati. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/geD8G9meXK — Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) January 28, 2026

Plane Carrying Ajit Pawar Crashed in Baramati

Baramati, Maharashtra: A plane crashed in Maharashtra's Baramati. It is being reported that Maharashtra Minister Ajit Pawar was on board the aircraft. Rescue operations are currently underway at the crash site. pic.twitter.com/XjdgP9E7bk — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2026

Video of Plane Crash Site in Baramati Surfaces

Baramati, Maharashtra: A plane crashed in Maharashtra's Baramati. It is being reported that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was on board the aircraft. Rescue operations are currently underway at the crash site. pic.twitter.com/i876vEh2Qk — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Ashoke Raj), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

