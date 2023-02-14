Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tributes to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack. In his post, PM Narendra Modi remembered the valorous heroes who lost their lives on this day in Pulwama. "We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India," he added. As many as 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans had attained martyrdom in the 2019 Pulwama attack when an explosive-laden vehicle had rammed into a convoy of Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Pulwama Attack Tributes & HD Images For Free Download Online: Inspirational Quotes and WhatsApp Status To Remember Martyred Indian Soldiers in Terror Strike.

We Will Never Forget Their Supreme Sacrifice

Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023

