As many as 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans attained martyrdom in the 2019 Pulwama attack when an explosive-laden vehicle had rammed into a convoy of Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. To pay tributes to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack, people on February 14 share inspirations quotes and put status on WhatsApp. Get inspirational quotes, tributes, messages and HD images for free download below to remember and salute the CRPF martyrs on this Pulwama attack anniversary. India Declares Pulwama Attack Accused Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir As ‘Designated Terrorist’.

Pulwama Attack: Tributes To Martyrs (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pulwama Attack Tribute To Martyrs Reads: Salute to Our Soldiers Who Never Thought About Themselves but Always Thought About the Country. (Pulwama Attack, 14 February, 2019)

Pulwama Attack Tribute To Martyrs Reads: “A Soldier Never Dies. His Blood Makes the Grass Green for His Children.” (Pulwama Attack, 14 February, 2019)

Pulwama Attack Image Tribute: Martyrdom Is a Price One Pays To Ensure Independence of Country and Safety of Citizens. We Bow to All Martyrs Who Laid Down Their Lives for Us. (Pulwama Attack, 14 February, 2019)

Pulwama Attack Tribute Photo: The Blood of the Martyrs Is the Seed of the Nation. Let Us All Pledge That We Would Not Let Our Brave Soldiers’ Sacrifices Go in Vain. (Pulwama Terror Attack, 14 February, 2019)

Pulwama Attack Tribute To Martyrs Status: Humble Tributes to All Martyrs. (Pulwama Terror Attack, 14 February, 2019)

