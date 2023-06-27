After the alleged robbery in Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel, another incident of a man being robbed in the national capital has come to light. The incident is said to have taken place in the Mandoli area of Delhi on June 19. The 47-second video clip shows three bike-borne miscreants allegedly looting Rs 1 lakh from a person in the Mandoli area. The video shows the robbers allegedly stealing Rs 1 lakh cash from an elderly man by pulling him on the streets of the Mandoli area before fleeing away with the booty. The CCTV visuals of the incident were confirmed by the police who have registered a case. "Efforts are being made to identify the culprits," officials of Delhi police said. Delhi Robbery: Five People Arrested in Connection With Daylight Loot Inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel.

Miscreants Allegedly looT Rs 1 Lakh From a Person in Delhi

#WATCH | Three miscreants allegedly looted Rs 1 lakh from a person in the Mandoli area on June 19. Police have registered a case and efforts are being made to identify the culprits: Delhi police (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/hwGsTPFsje — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

