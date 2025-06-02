Three masked assailants carried out a daring daylight robbery at a textile office in Chandni Chowk, Delhi, stealing approximately INR 35 lakh. The incident, which occurred around 2 PM today, June 2, near Katra Neel, was captured on CCTV, showing the men firing shots at the office’s glass door before fleeing with the cash. The suspects, whose faces were covered, executed the robbery swiftly, with one accomplice waiting downstairs. Delhi Robbery: Miscreant Robs Woman at Gunpoint in Old Rajendra Nagar, CCTV Video Surfaces.

3 Masked Assailants Steal INR 35 Lakh From Textile Office in Chandni Chowk

VIDEO | Delhi: Unidentified assailants opened fire and looted approximately Rs 35 lakh from a textile office in broad daylight in Chandni Chowk, incident caught on CCTV. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/vCFjQ91OJD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 2, 2025

