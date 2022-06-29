Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19, ahead f the 5th Test against England is likely to miss the game. Speedster Jasprit Bumrah will captain India for the match in Edgbaston.

Rohit Sharma will miss the fifth test (against England) and Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian side. He has been informed about this in the team meeting: Sources (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/AvJRstH6Lq — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

