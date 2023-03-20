Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr P Thiaga Rajan on Monday (March 20) announced Rs 1000 monthly assistance to women heads of families. Thiaga Rajan made this announcement while presenting the Tamil Nadu Budget 2023-24 in the state assembly. This will be implemented after September 15. He also announced to expand Tamil Nadu government's Breakfast Scheme to students of classes 4th and 5th from the next academic session. Tamil Nadu Government Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia for TASMAC Employee Killed in Sivaganga.

Tamil Nadu Budget 2023-24 New Announcements

Rs 1,000 to women heads of families will be given to eligible beneficiaries from September 15th. Rs 7,000 crores allocated for this: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr P Thiaga Rajan — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)