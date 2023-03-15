Sivaganga/Chennai, March 15: A 46-year-old TASMAC employee who suffered burn injuries recently when a man hurled an explosive substance at the liquor store has died. The Tamil Nadu government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for his family.

Arjunan, who had been undergoing treatment for burns after a man hurled a petrol-filled bottle at a state-run liquor outlet of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) at Pallathur in Sivaganga district on March 3, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night. Tamil Nadu: TASMAC Sold Rs 164 Crore Worth of Liquor in Just One Day.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister M K Stalin said he was anguished after coming to know of Arjunan's demise on Tuesday night and expressed his condolences to his family. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Bar Attendant Beats Man to Death For Throwing Food on Floor in Coimbatore; Arrested.

In a statement in Chennai, he announced that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh would be given to the family of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF), and that a government job would be offered to one family member on compassionate grounds. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, he added.