Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court expressed shock over a man's petition challenging the award of INR 5,000 maintenance to his 77-year-old mother. The high court bench of Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri imposed costs of INR 50,000 on the man and ordered him to deposit the same in the name of his mother before the Principal Judge, Family Court, Sangrur, within a period of three months. "It is a classic example of Kalyug which is reflected from the present case which has shaken the conscience of this Court. There is no illegality in the order passed by learned Principal Judge, Family court, and rather it will not be out of place to mention that even the amount of Rs.5,000/- was on the lower side, although no separate petition has been filed by the respondent widow for enhancement," the high court said. The septuagenarian woman's husband died in 1992. She is survived by a son and a married daughter. Punjab and Haryana High Court Slaps INR 1,000 Costs on PIL After Petitioner Calls for Law To Make Karwa Chauth Compulsory for Women Regardless of Their Marital Status.

HC Imposes Costs of INR 50,000 on Man

"Kalyug": Punjab & Haryana High Court on man’s plea against ₹5K maintenance to 77-year-old mother Read story: https://t.co/l9y26Yu91M pic.twitter.com/b51sgqnGMx — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) February 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)