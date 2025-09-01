Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted a divorce to a couple who had been living separately since 1994. The division bench of Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill and Justice Deepinder Singh Nalwa observed that the very essence of marriage stands eroded when either of the spouses has chosen to live apart for over three decades without even a show of reconciliation or cohabitation. "What remains is only a legal bond without any substance. To compel the parties to reside together after such a prolonged separation would be unrelaistic and infact, would inflict further mental cruelty on both sides," the high court said. Thus, the Punjab and Haryana HC dissolved the couple's marriage, dating back to 1986. In 2020, a family court in Amritsar had rejected the husband's plea for divorce that was filed in 2016. Punjab and Haryana High Court Commutes Death Penalty of Man Who Sexually Abused His Minor Daughter, Says Case Cannot Be Termed ‘Rarest of Rape’ To Justify Death Sentence.

Punjab and Haryana HC Dissolves Couple's Marriage Dating Back to 1986

