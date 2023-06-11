EAM Dr S Jaishankar and G20 delegates on Sunday attended the Ganga Aarti in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. A video of Jaishankar and G20 delegates attending the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi has gone viral on social media. The 55-second video clip shows the Indian Foreign Minister and G20 delegates from across the globe watching the Ganga Aarti. Earlier in the day, G20 delegates from Brazil, Germany, Japan, Indonesia and China arrived at the Varanasi Airport to participate in the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting, which is scheduled to be held from June 11-13. G20 Delegates from Brazil, Germany, Japan, Indonesia, China Arrive in Varanasi for Development Ministers' Meeting.

G20 Delegates Attend Ganga Aarti

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar and G20 delegates attend Ganga aarti in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/toh2WVOL29 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)