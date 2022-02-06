Sachin Tendulkar was spotted at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital as he paid last respects to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. The singer passed away on Sunday, February 06, 2022 at the age of 92 after being admitted to the hospital in January with pneumonia and COVID-19.

Sachin Tendulkar arrives to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital pic.twitter.com/yn75CCYmys — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

