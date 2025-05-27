After allegedly being harassed and tortured by a local youth, a Class 10 student in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, tragically committed suicide by ingesting pesticide. The victim's family claims that a young man from the girl's neighbourhood was harassing her on a regular basis. She ingested poison because she was distressed by the ongoing harassment. Sadly, she passed away while receiving treatment after being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police have opened an investigation and filed a case. In addition to the locals' outrage over the incident, the accused's family is calling for strict punishment. The accused will be taken into custody shortly, according to the authorities. Saharanpur: Man Stands and Dances on Seat of Moving Bike, Police Take Action After Video Goes Viral.

Class 10 Girl Dies by Consuming Poison on Camera

सहारनपुर (Uttar Pradesh) में छेड़छाड़ से परेशान एक 10वीं की छात्रा ने कीटनाशक पीकर जान दे दी। लड़की ने अपने क्षेत्र के ही एक युवक द्वारा छेड़छाड़ और प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर ये कदम उठाया है. लड़की ने परेशान किए जाने के बाद जहर खाकर आत्महत्या कर ली. via @INCUttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/gV8WNiE4ak — Madan Mohan Soni - (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) May 27, 2025

