A dangerous bike stunt performed by a youth has gone viral on social media, where he is seen standing on the seat of a moving bike and dancing. The reckless act, aimed at gaining attention for social media reels, has sparked concern among netizens and raised questions about road safety. The incident took place in a local area of Saharanpur, where the youth risked his life for fleeting popularity. The video quickly spread across platforms, with many criticizing the stunt for its dangerous nature, as it not only jeopardized the individual’s life but also posed a threat to other road users. In response, Saharanpur Police have initiated an investigation and assured that strict action will be taken against the individuals involved. Uttar Pradesh: Man Makes Offensive Remark on Lord Ram on Facebook in Saharanpur, Arrested

Man Stands and Dances on Seat of Moving Bike

