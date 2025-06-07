A massive fire broke out at a trade fair in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, early on June 7, destroying over 25 stalls. The blaze was reportedly triggered by a leaking gas cylinder that exploded, spreading quickly through the crowded market. Fortunately, most shopkeepers had stepped away to offer namaz for Bakrid, which helped prevent greater casualties. As the crowd returned after prayers, firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to control the fire before it escalated further. Videos from the site have emerged, with one showing shops engulfed in flames, while another shared by the news agency IANS captured the aftermath of the incident. Noida Shop Fire: General Store in Sector 49 in Uttar Pradesh Destroyed in Massive Blaze, Video Surfaces.

Saharanpur Fair Fire: 25 Stalls Gutted

सहारनपुर के ट्रेड मेले में आग लगने के कारण 25 से ज्यादा दुकानें जलकर राख। बताया जा रहा है कि इस हादसे के वक्त ज्यादातर दुकानदार बकरीद की नमाज पढ़ने के लिए गए थे। pic.twitter.com/0tc6nlLDWe — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)