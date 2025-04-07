A massive fire broke out at a general store in Noida's Sector-49, Uttar Pradesh, causing extensive damage to the shop. A video of the blaze has surfaced, showing the intense flames engulfing the store. Firefighters are currently working to control the situation, and more details are awaited. Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Surajpur, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (Watch Video).

Noida Shop Fire

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out at a general store in Noida Sector-49. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/otbx0iYMHm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 7, 2025

