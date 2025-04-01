In a significant move, the local administration has issued a notice restricting the family members of Shahi Jama Masjid President Zafar Ali in connection with the upcoming festivals. The restriction, imposed by local authorities, is reportedly temporary, though officials have not disclosed specific reasons behind the decision. Sources suggest that the step was taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order during the festival period. Alvida Namaz 2025: Sambhal Administration Issues ‘No Friday Prayers on Roads’ Advisory; Police Conduct Flag March (Watch Video).

Authorities Restrict Family of Shahi Jama Masjid President Zafar Ali

#BREAKING The administration has issued a notice restricting the family members of Shahi Jama Masjid President Zafar Ali in connection with the upcoming festivals. The restriction has been imposed by the local authorities for the time being pic.twitter.com/izQ7Cwjpxk — IANS (@ians_india) April 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)