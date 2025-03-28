Sambhal, March 28: The Sambhal administration has issued instructions to ensure that 'Alvida Namaz' is offered only at Eidgahs and mosques and not on roads. Stringent security measures have been taken to ensure that law and order are maintained during the festivities.

Rapid Action Force and Sambhal Police conducted a flag march outside the Jama Masjid to avoid any disruption during the last Friday of Ramzan. Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya added that adequate forces have been deployed to ensure a peaceful celebration. Speaking with ANI, DM Rajender Pensiya said "All the people have assured us that they will extend their support...Orders have been issued not to offer namaz on the roads...Adequate force have been deployed. " Friday Namaz on Roads, Rooftops Gatherings Prohibited for Safety; Sambhal Police Prepare for Peaceful Observance of ‘Alvida’ of Ramzan Prayers.

Sambhal ASP Shrish Chandra informed that the police are monitoring the situation with Drone surveillance and CCTVs. "The Police force has been deployed in Sambhal ahead of the Alvida ki Namaz today. The Namaz will be conducted peacefully... Drone surveillance is done along with monitoring through CCTV... No one will offer namaz on roads; this has been directed," he told ANI. Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police have implemented section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) throughout the district from March 28 to March 31, in the view of Alvida Jumma (the last Friday of Ramzan), Cheti Chand festival and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. Prayagraj Police have also taken precautionary steps to avoid any disruption. Jumu’atul-Wida 2025: Security Heightened in Uttar Pradesh for Alvida Juma, Cops Deployed in ‘Sensitive Areas’.

Flag March Conducted in Sambhal

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Rapid Action Force and police personnel conduct a flag march in Sambhal on the day of 'Alvida Namaz' (special prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan), as the month-long Ramzan is in its last week Sambhal administration has issued instructions to ensure… pic.twitter.com/RfFcc6mZGG — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2025

ACP Ajay Pal Sarma said that meeting of peace committees have been held in all police station areas and the district. "The police personnel have been briefed and sensitised regarding the upcoming festivals. Meetings of Peace Committees have been held in all police station areas and the district. An appeal has been made to the citizens for their cooperation. All preparations for the movement of devotees and traffic have been made at all the temples. SC orders and govt guidelines will be followed to conduct Namaz prayers," Ajay Pal Sharma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)