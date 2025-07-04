In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, five people died in a road accident in Sambhal today, July 4. It is reported that the car carrying 14 people crashed into a school wall in the Sambhal district. A total of five people died in the accident. The deceased include the groom, one woman, and three children. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 5 Killed, 1 Injured as Car Rams Into Side of a Bridge, Overturns and Catches Fire in Bulandshahr District (Watch Video).

Five Killed After Car Crashes Into School Wall in Sambhal

उत्तर प्रदेश – संभल जिले में बोलेरो स्कूल की दीवार से टकराई गई। हादसे में 5 लोगों की मौत हुई। मरने वालों में दूल्हा, एक महिला और तीन बच्चे शामिल हैं। बुलेरो में कुल 14 लोग सवार थे। pic.twitter.com/vikD6p72Fm — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 4, 2025

