A fire broke out at the Hayatnagar police station in Sambhal on Saturday evening around 6:30 pm,, rapidly engulfing several parked vehicles, which were completely gutted. Firefighters rushed to the scene and launched efforts to douse the flames, which continued to rage despite their efforts. Police station in-charge Chaman Singh arrived promptly but was unable to control the blaze. The incident drew a large crowd of onlookers who gathered near the site as firefighting operations went on. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and no injuries have been reported so far. Investigations are underway. Meerut Fire: Electronic Equipment Worth Lakhs Damaged After Short Circuit Triggers Massive Blaze at NIC Building in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Sambhal Fire

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out at Hayatnagar police station, reportedly due to a fallen high-tension wire. Police personnel evacuated the premises, and several vehicles are feared damaged. Investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/vocTgj8cAF — IANS (@ians_india) April 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)