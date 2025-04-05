A massive fire broke out at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) building in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on April 5, caused by a short circuit. The blaze led to significant damage, with electronic equipment worth lakhs destroyed in the fire. Two fire tenders were immediately deployed to the site, and the fire was eventually brought under control. A video shared by news agency IANS shows the aftermath, with firefighters and police inspecting the scene. The footage highlights the extensive damage caused to the building and its contents. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause and assess the full extent of the damage. Uttar Pradesh Fire Video: Workers Feared Trapped As Flames Engulfs Mattress Manufacturing Factory in Meerut, Fire Tenders on Scene.

Short Circuit Sparks Fire at Meerut NIC Office

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: A sudden fire broke out at the NIC building located in Collectorate complex due to a short circuit. Electronic equipment worth lakhs was gutted. The fire was brought under control by two fire tenders. Investigation is underway pic.twitter.com/5tmfxH2KuX — IANS (@ians_india) April 5, 2025

