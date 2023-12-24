After the Union Sports Ministry suspended the newly elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India, former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, “Sanjay Singh is not my relative. The announcement to hold U-15 and U-20 nationals in Nandini Nagar was to ensure sports events should resume.” The latter further said that he has worked 12 years for the wrestlers and the time will tell if he has done justice with his work. On the suspended body, Singh said that the elections were held in a democratic way on the direction of the Supreme Court and the body was formed. “Now it's their (federation members) decision if they wish to talk to the govt or take the legal course of action. I have nothing to do with this”, he added. ‘This is the First Step’: Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh on Suspension of Newly Elected Body of WFI (Watch Video).

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Suspension of Newly Elected Body of WFI

