A day after wrestler Sakshee Malikkh raised concerns regarding the upcoming junior national competitions, the Union Sports Ministry suspended the newly elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Sunday, December 24. Responding to the media on the suspension of the newly elected body, Malikkh said, “This has happened for the betterment of the wrestlers. We had been saying that this was the fight of the daughters and sisters.” This is the first step, I will tell you about the decision according to the federation that would be formed, she added. Sports Ministry Suspends Sanjay Singh-Led New Wrestling Federation of India Body Over ‘Hasty’ Announcement.

Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh on Suspension of Newly Elected Body of WFI

#WATCH | Delhi: On suspension of the newly elected body of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by Union Sports Ministry, Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh says, "This has happened for the betterment of the wrestlers. We had been saying that this was the fight of the daughters and sisters.… pic.twitter.com/MU3LLh0x21 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

