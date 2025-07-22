In a shocking incident from Satara, Maharashtra, a teen boy held a minor schoolgirl hostage at knifepoint in broad daylight after she rejected his proposal. The disturbing video shows the boy clutching the girl and threatening her with a knife while locals plead with him to let her go. The girl, a 10th-grade student, was intercepted by the accused while returning home from school. As tensions rose, a brave local man climbed a wall behind them, snuck up, and disarmed the boy. The girl was safely rescued, and bystanders overpowered the accused. The accused was later thrashed by locals before being handed over to the police. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Attacks Brother, Sister-in-Law in Broad Daylight With Help of Friends Over Old Dispute in Buldhana, Video Goes Viral.

Satara Teen Holds Girl Hostage at Knifepoint

Brave Local Rescues Girl From Armed Teen

